Civic issues making denizens' life miserable

Warangal: Civic issues made life miserable for the denizens in the city, Warangal Urban Co-operative Bank chairman and BJP leader Errabelli Pradeep Rao said.

Addressing a gathering at Desaipet in the city on Monday, Pradeep Rao said that the denizens have been facing a plethora of problems especially due to unresolved civic issues. "The internal roads in Warangal are full of potholes, sewage water and dust. The people find it difficult even to walk," Pradeep Rao said. The authorities are nonchalant even though the work on Pochamma Maidan and CKM College road construction is moving at a snail's pace, he said.

The irregular supply of drinking water and the choked drainages have been major issues over the years; however, the local MLA Nannapuneni Narender has time to celebrate the birthday of the Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao lavishly but has blithe concern in resolving the civic issues faced by the people, Pradeep Rao said.

"Prime Minister Narendra Modi has been working 18 hours a day for the all round development of the nation. With a record of a decade of the unblemished regime, Narendra Modi is all set to bring the BJP back to power in 2024," Pradeep Rao said.

Even though the BJP-led Centre had included Warangal in the Smart Cities Mission; Heritage City Development and Augmentation Yojana (HRIDAY); Atal Mission for Rejuvenation and Urban Transformation (AMRUT), the State failed to implement them properly, he said. The Centre supplied free ration to the poor families during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Ayushman Bharat Pradhan Mantri Jan Arogya Yojana, the flagship programme of the Centre that provides free access to health insurance coverage, is a big boon for the lower income group people in the country, Pradeep Rao said. Telangana Kummari Sangham president Akarapu Mohan, OBC Morcha district president Kandimalla Mahesh, BJP district vice-president Pittala Kiran, Kyatham Raju, B Srinu, J Nayanesh Goud V Sudhakar and T Mahender were among others present.