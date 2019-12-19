Trending :
Civil liberties and People's union leaders arrested in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: TJS leaders, Civil Liberties and People's union leaders are arrested by the police on Thursday in front of TJS office in Hyderabad. Large number of protestors staged their protest against CAA and NRC Acts and chanted slogans against the union government. Police shifted all the protestors to Ramgopalpet police station when tension prevailed in the area.

Top