Civil Services exam: Hanamkonda lad makes it too

Hanamkonda: It was sweat sixth attempt for the 28-year-old Rajanala Smruthik, who secured 467th rank in the Civil Services Examination. Smruthik is an alumnus of St Gabriel's High School in Kazipet and did his Intermediate from Ramaiah IIT Academy, Hyderabad, before completing BTech (Biotechnology) from the National Institute of Technology (NIT), Warangal, in 2013.



Presently, he is working as the Assistant Commandant with the Central Armed Police Force. Earlier, he worked with the Dr Reddy's Laboratories for four years as Assistant Manager. He taught Economics, Geography and Polity for some time in the local IAS academies in Warangal. Ecstatic over his achievement, Smruthik said he wouldn't have made it without the constant support and encouragement from his mother Rama Sarala, a lecturer in the Law College, Kakatiya University (KU). It's learnt that Smruthik is likely to get IPS.

Meanwhile, Katta Ravi Teja, who secured 77th rank is a native of Buddharam village under Garla mandal in Mahabubabad district. He graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi. "I secured 349th rank in the second attempt and got into Indian Postal Services. Since childhood, I wanted to become an IAS officer. So, I gave the examination again. I used to prepare 8 hours to 9 hours a day. I gave first preference for the IAS and second for the IRS," Ravi Teja shared.