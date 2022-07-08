Classes in full swing but sans textbooks

Karimnagar: Officials' assurances that textbooks and uniforms will be provided on the re-opening day of government schools just remained to statements.

Even though a fortnight has passed since the school started, not enough textbooks for the students have reached the district. The education department officials say that they are continuing the bridge course to cover up their mistake.

Criticisms are coming out that the government is not paying attention to the fact that textbooks should be given to students of all classes from the beginning of the classes. Till date, only 50 percent of the textbooks have reached godowns in the district headquarters.

The parents of the students are worried about the progress of their studies as the books are not available. Meanwhile, officials complain that there is a delay in printing bilingual books for English and Telugu media.

The officials of the District Education Department have sent proposals for a total of 4,06,000 books on Telugu, Hindi, English, Environmental Science, environmental education and other books for classes one to ten in the district.

Only 2,03,000 books have been received till June 24. So far books have not been distributed to the students and the textbooks stored in godown at Karimnagar Until now Telugu was the medium in some government schools and English in others. From this academic year, the state government has decided to teach English medium from class 1 to 8 and to make changes in the textbooks.

As a result, the same text in English is printed on one page in Telugu on the next page. Officials are saying that it may take another 15 days for the distribution of books to the students. Many of the students in the government schools of the district do not have textbooks.

In the past, when the arrival of books was delayed, the old books were collected from the students who went to upper class and read them. But this time, as it is a bilingual book, that opportunity is gone. Books are not available in the market even for the students of private schools.