Clay Ganesh Idols Promote Eco-Friendly Celebrations: Additional Collector

Gadwal: District Additional Collector Lakshmi Narayana emphasized that the use of clay Ganesh idols plays a crucial role in protecting the environment.

On Tuesday, under the supervision of the District Backward Classes Development Department, a program was organized at the IDOC premises where 2,000 clay Ganesh idols prepared by the Telangana State Pollution Control Board were distributed.

Speaking on the occasion, the Additional Collector stated that immersing Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols in rivers and ponds releases harmful chemicals that pollute water and damage aquatic life. In contrast, clay idols dissolve naturally without causing any harm to the environment.

He instructed officials to ensure the distribution of clay idols not only in towns but also in villages. He appealed to everyone to contribute to environmental protection and celebrate Ganesh Chaturthi as an eco-friendly festival.

Additional Collector Narsinga Rao, AO Bhupal Reddy, SC Corporation ED Nishita, BC Welfare Officer Akbar Pasha, Civil Supplies Department District Manager Vimala, along with staff and others participated in the program.