Clean air key to true devp: Bhatti

Hyderabad: True development is possible only with clean air. Keeping this in mind, the Telangana Government is following a clear vision and a scientific approach, said Deputy Chief Minister Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the conference on “Air Quality Index and Air Quality Management”, organised under the aegis of the State Planning Department at the Marri Channa Reddy Human Resource Development Institute (MCRHRD).

Development and environmental protection cannot be positioned against each other; they must move forward hand in hand, the Deputy CM stressed. With a strong resolve to achieve a three-trillion-dollar economy through sustainable development, the government is working relentlessly. At the same time, it is making large-scale investments in reservoir rejuvenation, conservation of natural resources, and improvement of air quality.

Hyderabad is already recognised as one of the fastest-growing cities in the world, which is a matter of pride. But at the same time, our urban systems must mature at the same pace, the Deputy CM said In 2025, the State Clean Air Action Plan was formulated to address key pollution sources such as vehicles, road dust, construction activities, industries, and open burning. The plan is already under implementation.

Under the 2025 Renewable Energy Policy, a target of 20,000 MW by 2030 has been set through solar, wind, and green hydrogen. This will significantly reduce carbon emissions.

The Deputy CM noted that new risks must also be recognised. Presentations revealed that in some areas, industries contribute nearly 32% of air pollution. While particulate matter is being regulated, greater attention is needed on pollutants such as volatile organic compounds (VOCs).