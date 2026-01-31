TG EAPCET 2026 schedule for professional courses declared

Hyderabad: The Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University Hyderabad in association with the Telangana Council for Higher Education announced the schedule for the Telangana EAPCET 2026 examinations on Friday. The timeline was finalised during a committee meeting chaired by JNTUH Vice Chancellor Kishen Kumar Reddy alongside senior council officials including Convener Vijaya Kumar Reddy and Co-Convener Balu Naik.

The committee clarified that the examination will cover 100 per cent of the first and second year intermediate syllabus. This entrance test is a prerequisite for aspirants seeking admission into engineering, agriculture, and pharmacy courses across the state for the upcoming academic year. Convener Vijaya Kumar Reddy advised both candidates and parents to regularly monitor the official website for comprehensive details and technical instructions.

According to the notified schedule, the official notification will be published in newspapers on 14 February 2026. The online application process is set to commence on 19 February 2026. Aspiring students must submit their forms by 4 April 2026 to avoid late fees. The Agriculture and Pharmacy examinations are scheduled for 4 and 5 May 2026, while the Engineering stream tests will take place between 9 and 11 May 2026.