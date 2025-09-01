Climbed on building for urea.. attempted suicide.

Farmers queued up for urea at the single window office in Wanaparthy's Killaghanpur mandal center. A farmer tried to jump from the top of the office building for urea. Locals said that farmer Bikki Chennakeshavulu had been waiting in front of the single window office in Killaghanpur mandal center for a few days for urea and finally attempted suicide.

Farmer Bikki Chennakeshavulu from Killaghanpur mandal was upset that the farmers were not getting enough urea and tried to jump on the single window building. The police immediately alerted him and arrested him. Due to the shortage of urea, each farmer is being given only two bags on Aadhaar card instead of the amount that is enough for the field.

Two days ago, a large amount of illegal urea was seized in Peddamandadi mandal of Wanaparthy district. Farmers were furious that a lot was happening without the authorities knowing. Some farmers have expressed their grief that they have not received a single bag so far. How is it enough if only two bags are given even if they cultivate 10 acres, and how justified are the leaders who say that the farmer is king, to make farmers suffer for urea? Dao Anjaneyulu Goud asked for an explanation, saying that farmers need not be discouraged.

Last year, only 19 metric tons were used, this year 169 00 metric tons were used, and only 2000 metric tons are to be used. Farmers need not be discouraged. Urea should be purchased only as long as it is needed. If there is any stock of urea anywhere, it will be seized.