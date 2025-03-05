Close fight in Graduate MLC vote counting

Karimnagar: Malka Komaraiah won as a Teacher’s constituency MLC while the counting of votes continues on the second day in the Graduates’ constituency elections.

The counting votes of the Karimnagar-Medak-Nizamabad-Adilabad Graduates MLC election are creating excitement. Currently, the counting of first priority votes is continuing. However, a fierce battle is seen between the candidates supported by the main parties.

As per the latest information, Anji Reddy polled 4 rounds combined 31, 117 votes, Narender Reddy 4 rounds combined 25,356 votes, Prasanna Harikrishna - 4 rounds combined 21151 votes, Ravinder Singh - 4 rounds combined 460 votes, Mohammed Mushtaq Ali - 4 rounds combined 776 votes, Yadagiri Sekhar Rao 4 rounds combined 1177 votes.

Total votes to be counted – 2,24,000. Number of votes counted - approximately – 84,000. It may take another day for the results to come. Anji Reddy led in both rounds of First Priority votes counting while Narender Reddy is in second place and with the slight difference in votes between the three candidates it is doubtful that the first preference votes may not decide the winner.

The total votes cast in Teacher’s constituency MLC were 25032, of which 871 votes were invalid. The election officials announced that the BJP candidate Malka Komaraiah won as he got 50 percent of the 24161 valid votes, or 12,082 votes.