Cloudburst remark a ploy to divert people's attention: Congress

Warangal: Ridiculing the 'cloudburst conspiracy' comment made by the Chief Minister, Warangal DCC president Naini Rajender Reddy said that K Chandrasekhar Rao lost his prudence.

It may be mentioned here that CM during his visit to flood-affected areas in Bhadrachalam had blamed the foreign conspiracy behind the unprecedented rains that lashed Godavari valley last week.

Speaking to media persons in Hanumakonda on Tuesday, Reddy said that 'cloudburst' remark was a ploy to divert the people's attention from the submerged pump houses of the Kaleshwaram Lift Irrigation Project (KLIP). "The CM who looted State's exchequer in the name of redesigning and constructing KLIP was scared of his failure. The submerged pump houses that cost hundreds of crores of rupees indicate the failure of the government, hence the CM has come up with a cloudburst conspiracy," Reddy said.

The government needs to announce a Rs 2,000-crore package to rescue the flood-affected people especially farmers as demanded by the TPCC president A Revanth Reddy, he said. The BJP and the TRS have been moving hand in glove with each other to suppress the Congress which has been drawing huge patronage from people, Reddy said.

The TRS and the BJP will have to answer people why the railway coach factory, assured under AP Reorganisation Act-2014, is still a nonstarter even after eight years, Reddy pointed out. During the UPA Government, the then Railway Minister Mamata Banerjee sanctioned the coach factory for Kazipet, but due to the negligence of KCR and the then Warangal MP Kadiyam Srihari the project was shelved.

Ahead of every election, Warangal West MLA D Vinay Bhaskar raises the coach factory and railway division issues. The periodical overhauling (POH) unit is also a nonstarter. On the other hand, shifting of crew link depot to Vijayawada from Kazipet has also become an issue, he added.

The TRS Government promised Rs 300 crore special developmental funds per annum for Warangal and double bedroom houses to those living in the slums; however, none of them became a reality, he said.

"The CM promised to construct the 24-floor multi super-speciality hospital within one year. However, not even a single slab has been completed so far. Both the TRS and the BJP have lost people's confidence, and they will bite the dust in the next elections, Reddy said. Reddy called upon Congress cadres to expose the failures of the State and Central Governments. Former MP Sircilla Rajaiah, former Mayor Errabelli Swarna, senior leaders Namindla Srinivas, Corporators Pothula Sriman and Thota Venkanna were among others present.