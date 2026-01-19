CM by day, BJP ally by night, Harish Rao slams Revanth

Hyderabad: Former Minister and BRS Legislative Party Deputy Floor Leader T Harish Rao condemned the remarks made by Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy in Khammam.

Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy is a TDP traitor, who joined the Congress party, which NTR hated throughout his life, and betrayed the party and leader he believed in. While holding the Chief Minister’s post, Revanth Reddy is a Congress traitor, who is deceiving Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi by maintaining secret ties with the BJP at the Centre.

Harish Rao alleged that “thirst for corruption, betrayal of the people... in short, Revanth Reddy. While the Congress party across the country is opposing the BJP government, what is the motive behind Revanth Reddy openly showering affection on the TDP, which is supporting the BJP government? Revanth Reddy’s behaviour is benefiting the Congress’s enemies, the BJP-TDP alliance. Revanth Reddy chants Rahul Gandhi’s name during the day, but secretly maintains ties with the BJP and TDP at night”.

Harish Rao said that Revanth Reddy’s entire political journey is being guided by his mentor, Chandrababu Naidu. Enjoying the Chief Minister’s post given by Sonia Gandhi, yet betraying Congress principles and aligning himself with the BJP and Chandrababu, who is protecting the BJP, is the epitome of Revanth’s treachery, he said. Like a fence eating the crop, even while being the CM himself, Revanth Reddy is a traitor to the state of Telangana, working for the interests of the neighbouring state for projects like Bankacherla, thus jeopardising the state’s interests, Harish Rao alleged.

Expressing his anger, Harish Rao alleged that Revanth Reddy is the ‘cash-for-votes’ thief and traitor to democracy, who was caught red-handed carrying bags of money to buy an MLC on behalf of Chandrababu Naidu.

He said, “Revanth Reddy’s history is undoubtedly one of betrayal...betrayal at every step, lies at every moment... Revanth Reddy’s political journey is a cesspool of treachery. The tendency for betrayal is in Revanth Reddy’s DNA. Revanth is a traitor to Telangana, who sided with those who wanted a united state and pointed a gun at the activists who fought for a separate state”.

For a Chief Minister to openly call for the demolition of opposition party BRS’s flagpoles is a direct attack on law and order in the state. Isn’t this encouraging crime? Where has the police’s responsibility to maintain law and order gone? When a person holding the Chief Minister’s position, who also heads the Home Department responsible for maintaining law and order, is openly inciting criminal acts and hatred, why is the DGP remaining silent? Does the police department have the courage to prove that the law is the same for everyone?, Harish Rao questioned.

The Chief Minister’s call for physical attacks and destruction of property, unable to confront politically, is a testament to Revanth’s depravity. If he tries to create anarchy in Telangana with such actions, the people themselves will teach him a fitting lesson, Harish Rao warned.

“If the BRS flagpoles are demolished, we will give Revanth a shocking response; we will teach him a lesson in the public arena, by the people themselves. Telangana DGP, what action will you take regarding the Chief Minister’s comments that incite violence? Is the Constitution being implemented in the state, or is it Revanth’s constitution that is in effect?”, Harish Rao asked.