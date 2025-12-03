CM for Delhi to invite PM, Rahul to Global Summit

Hyderabad: Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy left for New Delhi on Tuesday night to invite Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Congress senior leader Rahul Gandhi as guests to the Telangana Rising Global Summit to be organised in the Future City on December 8 and 9. The Chief Minister was accompanied by Deputy CM Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka.

Officials said the CM would also request the Prime Minister to give Central approval to the pending Metro Rail phase-2 projects, Central grants to the Musi Rejuvenation Project, IIT in old Mahbubnagar district and other pending projects for the state during his meeting with Modi.

To make the summit a big hit, Revanth Reddy also entrusted the state ministers and MPs with the responsibility of inviting all state CMs and Union ministers to the global event where the state government will also unveil Telangana Rising-2047 vision document.

The CM instructed the ministers to visit various states on December 4 and invite the respective CMs to the global summit.

State Irrigation and Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy will visit Jammu and Kashmir to invite CM Omar Abdullah, Health Minister Damodar Raja Narasimha (Punjab and Haryana), R and B Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy (Andhra Pradesh), IT and Industry Minister D Sridhar Babu (Karnataka and Tamil Nadu), I and PR Minister P Srinivas Reddy (Uttar Pradesh), Transport Minister Ponnam Prabhakar (Rajasthan), Endowment Minister Konda Surekha (Chhattisgarh), Panchayat Raj Minister Seethakka (West Bengal), Agriculture Minister T Nageshwara Rao (Madhya Pradesh), Excise and Prohibition Minister Jupally Krishna Rao (Assam),

Labour and Employment Minister G Vivek (Bihar), Animal Husbandry Minister V Srihari (Odisha), SC Welfare Minister A Lakshman (Himachal Pradesh), Minority Welfare Minister Mohd Azharuddin (Maharashtra) and the state MPs will invite Union ministers in New Delhi. Governors will also be invited to the global event.