CM inaugurates FIA Hockey Women's World Cup Qualifiers 2026

  Created On: 9 March 2026 7:52 AM IST
CM inaugurates FIA Hockey Womens World Cup Qualifiers 2026
X

Hyderabad: ChiefMinister A Revanth Reddy kicking off the FIA Hockey Women’s World Cup Qualifiers 2026 at the GMC Balayogi Hockey Stadium in Gachibowli on Sunday.

Ministers Vakiti Srihari and Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, MP Anil Kumar Yadav, Telangana Government Sports Advisor Jitender Reddy and MLA Arekapudi Gandhi were present at the inauguration ceremony.

Following the inaugural event, the Chief Minister interacted with the players of the Indian and Uruguay teams participating in the tournament.

He conveyed his best wishes to them and expressed hope that the event would promote international sporting spirit and further strengthen the popularity of hockey.

