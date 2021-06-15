CM KCR a man of words, not of action: Uttam Kumar Reddy

Huzurnagar (Suryapet): TPCC chief and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was limited to statements on spurious seeds.

After participating in a local municipal general body meeting at Huzurnagar on Monday, in a press meet, he questioned, 'Why the government is so careless in imposing the PD Act on the accused?'.

He criticised that CM KCR was a man of words and not of action. He also questioned the government as why its not taking action against those involved in fake seed scam in Chintalapalem mandal in the constituency. Reminding CM KCR's comments of invoking PD Act on spurious seeds traders and suppliers, Uttam mocked at the government that it has no courage to call the fake seeds traders to police station for even inquiry.

He warned to take the matter to the public if strict action was not taken against the fake seed traders within 24 hours. Irrespective of affiliations of parties and positions, fake seed traders must be kept behind the bars in the interest of farmers, he noted.

The MP said that he would talk to the District Collector about the MPLADs matter, which is not coming under the purview of the municipality. Uttam asked for speedy completion of construction of double bedroom houses in Huzur Nagar, which came to a standstill.

Uttam said he would fight for the development of the constituency from the village level to Delhi. He stated that the credit of providing Krishna River waters to the people of Huzur Nagar goes to the Congress only. He was accompanied by party councilors, leaders and others.