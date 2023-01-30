CM KCR all set to address BRS public meeting on February 5

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Bharat Rashtra Samithi chief is all set to address the BRS's first public meeting on February 5 in Nanded of Maharashtra.



Apart from Maharashtra leaders expressing interest in joining the party, BRS leaders point out that residents of bordering villages in Maharashtra have also expressed appreciation for welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, KCR Kits, Aasara Pensions, free power supply to farmers, and so on, which could help the party gain a foothold in the neighbouring State.

For the purpose of joining their villages with Telangana, villagers in Maharashtra have already staged dharnas. Before the BRS was ever created, members from the Nagaon, Bhokar, Degloor, Kinwat, and Hathgaon Assembly seats in the Nanded District met with Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao in Hyderabad in 2019 and expressed their desire to be a part of Telangana. In the past, 40 villages in Dharmabad Taluk approved a resolution calling for the merging of their villages with Telangana.

President of the Dharmabad Taluq Sarpanches Association in Maharashtra, Surekha Patil Hotte, expressed support for the BRS in 2022 by submitting a letter of consent to Forest Minister Allola Indrakaran Reddy on October 2 in Basara.

Party leaders also note out that people in neighbouring districts are able to communicate in Telugu and have family in a number of villages and cities, including Nirmal, Adilabad, and Bhainsa. Additionally, they have social and cultural ties to Telangana's people.

The Bharat Rashtra Samithi leaders are making a beeline to Nanded in Maharashtra to make arrangements for the public meeting of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

While several leaders are already camping in the Nanded district, the Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy visited Nanded on Sunday. He visited many villages and invite the supporters of the BRS party to the public meeting.

Several other leaders of the party led by TSIIC chairman G Balamallu and other MLAs of bordering districts of Adilabad and Nizamabad including former Minister Jogu Ramanna are in Nanded.

The party leaders would visit Apparaopet in Kinwat Taluq at 10 am, Shivini at 11.30 am, Islapur at 12.20 pm, Himayat Nagar at 1 pm and Bokar town at 2.30 pm.

The BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao will address a big public meeting in Nanded (Maharashtra) on February 5 and is likely to meet some Congress leaders, including former Chief Minister Ashok Chavan, as there is speculation that he may take a call to join BRS along with few Congress and BJP leaders. According to sources, after success of the Khammam meeting of the party, KCR is focusing on other States, including Maharashtra, AP, Karnataka, Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Delhi. As part of this plan, he will be holding a big public meeting on February 5 at Nanded. Party leaders said already several leaders of the party led by TSIIC chairman Gyadari Balamallu, Jogu Ramanna have visited the neighbouring districts of Telangana and held meetings with various organisations, including caste-based. A senior leader said the party MLAs had already left for Nanded and were busy in making arrangements for the meeting."Efforts are on to gather crowd from Telangana districts. The leaders said the CM is likely to hold meetings with some Congress and BJP leaders in Nanded. He is likely to persuade Chavan to join the party. It is learnt that Chavan was unhappy with the Congress party and was looking at alternatives. Speculations are doing rounds that he may like to join the party soon. Sources also said the BRS leaders had talks with Swabhimani Shetkari Sanghathan chief Ravi Shetti asking him to join the party. However, he has not given any commitment but assured to support the party. Meanwhile, former Odisha Chief Minister and BJP leader Giridhar Gamang has resigned from the party on Wednesday. Party leaders said he would be joining BRS on January 27. When asked about BRS future plans, State Planning Board vice-chairman B Vinod Kumar said the party's next meeting would be held on February 5 in Nanded. The party would take a call on future meetings after having internal discussions.