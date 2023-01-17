CM KCR along with other CM's to visit Yadadri tomorrow

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, along with Chief Ministers of few other States will offer special puja at Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on January 18 before heading to Khammam for the BRS mammoth public meeting.



AAP President and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal, Punjab CM Bhagawanth Mann and Kerala CM Pinarai Vijayan will participate in the special puja and attend the public meeting.

Rachakonda Police Commissioner DS Chouhan on Monday examined the helipad at the Yagashala down the hill shrine and also examined the presidential suites and inquired about the facilities available there. Chauhan also discussed about the security arrangements to be taken up at Yadadri during the CMs visit.