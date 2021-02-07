CM KCR announces Palla Rajeshwar Reddy as Graduates MLC candidate

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday announced Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, the chairman of Rythu Bandhu Samithi, as the candidate for the MLC seat under Graduates quota for Khammam-Warangal-Nalgonda seat.



The Chief Minister announced the candidature of Rajeshwar Reddy at the party's executive committee meeting at Telangana Bhavan and informed that he will announce candidate for Hyderabad-Rangareddy-Mahabubnagar seat soon. He told all the leaders in the districts to work for the victory of Rajeshwar Reddy.

The CM also appointed in-charges for taking up membership drive in the district. Each general secretary of the party has been given responsibility of two districts and each secretary was given the responsibility of a single district. In-charge secretary for the districts include Shambhipur Raju (Hyderabad), Gattu Ramchander Rao (Rangareddy), and R Shravan Kumar Reddy (Medchal).

The membership drive will commence from February 12 and the party leaders have been given a target of 80 lakh members and they were asked to complete the membership by February end.