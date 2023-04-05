CM KCR appoints Gellu Srinivas Yadav as TSTDC chief

Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Tuesday appointed party's students wing leader Gellu Srinivas Yadav as the new chairman of Telangana State Tourism Development Corporation (TSTDC).



Yadav received the appointment letter from the CM at Pragathi Bhavan. He has been with the party since 2004 and was actively involved in the Telangana agitation taking up various protest programmes. There are more than 100 cases against Yadav during the separate Statehood agitation.

He has been the president of the student's wing of the party, TRSV, since 2017. The youth leader came into limelight when he was pitted against the seven times MLA Eatala Rajender in Huzurabad in the by-election in which Yadav was defeated.

Party sources said the BRS chief decided to change the candidate in Huzurabad in the next election; hence Yadav was given the nominated post. It may be mentioned here that the BRS MLC Padi Kushik Reddy claimed that his name was finalised for the next election by the party working president KT Rama Rao.

Yadav will replace U Srinivas Gupta, who was the chairman until now. His term will be for two years. Yadav will be provided office accommodation, vehicle, staff and other amenities by the Tourism Development Corporation.