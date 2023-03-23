CM KCR arrived in Bonakal In Khammam

Khammam: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao arrived at Khammam district on Thursday. As part of the district's crop damage assessment due to untimely hailstorm rains in the district.

CM reached Ravinuthala village under Bonakallu Mandal and interacted with farmers.

He interacted with farmer V Rama Krishna a tenant maize farmer in the village who lost 15 acres due to rains.

The farmers in the mandals of Konijerla, Bonakallu and Mudigonda got hue loss in hailstorm rains in the district.

The maize farmers got a huge loss. Around 31,027 damaging crops in the district, in that only 30,792 acres of maize were damaged due to rains.

The officers were completed plemenery report and submitted to Government.

In that report the officers said, Maize had 30,792 acres in affected 19,552 farmers, green gram 226 acres affected 171 farmers, tomato 5 acres affect 02 farmers, and sorghum 04 acres affect 2 farmers.

In CM visit left party leaders Tammineni Veerabhadram and Kusamneni Sambasiva Rao and Rajya Sabha MPs Santosh Kumar, Vaddiraju Ravichandra, Minister Ajay Kumar, Palla Rajeshwar Reddy, Chief Secretary Santha Kumari participated.