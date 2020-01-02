CM KCR briefs Governor on govt initiatives

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Wednesday had a nearly 3-hour meeting with Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan.

The Chief Minister, during his visit to Raj Bhavan apart from greeting her on the occasion of New Year, is said to have briefed the Governor about the state government's initiative in strengthening the infrastructure in the villages under Palle Pragathi and also the new task of achieving 100 per cent literacy rate by this year end in Telangana.

KCR explained the measures taken by the state government in the areas of education and health sectors and the growth achieved in the various sectors, according to officials. He also apprised the Governor about the Centre's acknowledgement mainly the NITI Aayog's appreciation of the state for achieving desirable goals in social sectors.

He is also said to have discussed with her in detail about the state government's stand on the Citizenship Amendment Act, National Population Register and National Register of Citizens. The newly appointed state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar also met the Governor and extended New Year greetings.