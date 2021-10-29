CM KCR condoles demise of senior folk artiste Jangu Prahlad

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar condoled the demise of folk artiste and lyric writer Jangu Prahlad who passed away on Friday. Jangu Prahlad who sustained serious injuries in a road accident was admitted to NIMS in Hyderabad where he died while undergoing treatment.

The Chief Minister recalled Jangu Prahlad services during the separate statehood movement and said that his service in the literature never be forgotten. He offered heart-felt condolences to Prahlad family members.



Jangu Prahlad met with the road accident on Thursday morning at Jagadhgirigutta. He succumbed to injuries late on Thursday night. Jangu Prahlad's hail from Hanmapuram of Bhongir mandal in Yadadri district and is survived by three children.



Prahlad is a senior folk artiste of Jana Natyamandali who recalled his contribution to theatre and cultural movement in Telangana.

