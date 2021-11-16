CM KCR decides to send senior leaders to Legislative Council

Hyderabad: As expected, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has decided to send senior leaders of the party Gutha Sukhender Reddy, Padi Kaushik Reddy, and others to the State Legislative Council.

The aspirants — who were to be sent to the Council — got a phone call from Pragathi Bhavan, even as the CM invited them. According to the party sources, along with Sukhender Reddy and Kaushik Reddy, the leaders who got phone calls include Tekkalapally Ravinder Rao, Koti Reddy, Akula Lalitha, Kadiyam Srihari and Erolla Srinivas.

Siddipet Collector P Venkatram Reddy, who resigned on Monday, is also slated to be to be sent to the Council. However, it is not clear under which quota. The sources said that he may be sent under the Governor's quota. The State Cabinet would resend its request to the Governor, with other candidate, in place of Kaushik Reddy. It is learnt that the party would be releasing the list on Tuesday, which is the last date for filing of nominations for the council seats under MLA quota.