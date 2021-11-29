CM KCR directs health department to focus of 6 districts in view of new variant

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday directed the health department to focus on six districts of the state in the view of new variant. The districts include Mahabubnagar, Komaram Bheem, Narayanpet, Jogulamba Gadwal.



The health officials and ministers were also told to make arrangements for the conduct of numerous tests.

Earlier in the meeting, the health department submitted a report to the CM on the new variant outbreak and future action plan. The officials also said that medicine and other resources are kept ready to tackle the new variant.

A sub-committee was also set up to fight against the new variant and monitoring vaccination drive. Ministers Harish Rao, KT Rama Rao, Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Sabitha Indra Reddy are appointed as the members of the sub-committee.