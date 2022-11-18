CM KCR directs officials to expedite Secretariat construction works

Hyderabad: Terming the new building complex of Dr BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat a result of sacrifices by the martyrs of Telangana. The CM KCR exuded confidence that the upcoming structure, once completed, would set a new benchmark for other States and also reflect the self-esteem of Telangana.

Inspecting the construction works which are nearing completion, the Chief Minister expressed satisfaction over the progress. He examined the recently installed domes, wall cladding done with Dholpur stone and elevation of the main gate among others.

He went around the Secretariat complex inspecting the minutest of details pertaining to entrance gates, compound walls, railings, staircases, lawns, fountains, parking lots and other facilities being completed on a war footing. He gave several instructions to the work agencies and also the officials concerned.

During his visit, Chandrashekhar Rao expressed satisfaction over the construction of the chambers for Ministers, Secretaries and other staff, providing a pleasant atmosphere and enabling them to work more efficiently. He made suggestions to improve facilities inside the canteens, dining halls and meeting halls.

He was impressed with the newly installed domes atop the Secretariat main building and also appreciated the strategic placement of the lifts at different places for the convenience of the staff and visitors.

The Chief Minister also visited the helipad site inside the Secretariat complex and asked the officials concerned to take up construction suitably. He examined the strong rooms for keeping records, security details including placement of closed circuit cameras, and also conference halls for national and international delegates.

Upon completion of construction, the Telangana State Secretariat will emerge as the only structure in the country to have the largest quantity of Dholpur stone used among structures constructed over the last 100 years. On the lines of the Parliament building, terracota wall cladding was done inside and outside the Secretariat building. The Chief Minister made several suggestions on the interiors, furniture and other beautification works.

Speaking on the occasion, Chandrashekhar Rao said the Telangana Martyrs' Memorial was being constructed opposite the State Secretariat to commemorate the martyrs who laid down their lives for the cause of Telangana State.

He hoped that the government would continue to function in accordance with the aspirations of Dr BR Ambedkar and also the Telangana martyrs to ensure a better future for the coming generations.

"The State Secretariat complex has been named after Dr BR Ambedkar with an aim to provide good governance to the people and ensure welfare of the poor and other weaker sections. The tallest statue of Dr BR Ambedkar is also being installed next to the Secretariat to remind the people's representatives and the officials to perform their duties responsibly and effectively," he said.