CM KCR extends greetings on World Forest Day to Telangana people

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Sunday extended greetings to the people in Telangana state on the occasion of World Forest Day.

The Chief Minister recalled the Telanganaku Haritha Haram programme launched by the state government with an aim to revive forests and protest them. "Telangana stood first among other states in the country in developing greenery through the programme and also thanked each and every individual for taking part in the programme.


Environmental minister Indrakaran Reddy also extended wishes to the people on World Forest Day and said that it is everyone's right to protect greenery and maintain ecological balance which can be achieved by 33 per cent of forest land.

"Hence, the Telangana government is keen over the safeguarding the forest land and every citizen should plant a sapling on their birthdays and be an ideal person," the minister said.

