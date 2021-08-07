CM KCR extends wishes to weavers on World Handloom day

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Saturday extended wishes to the weavers on the occasion of World Handloom Day.



"Telangana handloom is a special art which reflects the Indian culture. The government is according highest priority to the handloom sector in the state and is working for the welfare of weavers those working in the power looms in the technological age.

With the govenment's vision and efficiency of minister KT Rama Rao, the handloom sector has been revived that was in declining during the previous rule," the CM said, asking the public to recognize its importance and promote the handloom products.

He further continued that the government's efforts for the welfare of the handloom workers are keeping them away from suicide and instilling morale in them. "The government has provided them works with Bathukamma sarees and other programmes thus by enhancing their income and financially assuring their families," Rao said.

It is worth mentioning here that the government has announced Chenetha Bhima for the weavers similarly like Rythu Bhima for the welfare of weavers' community in the state.