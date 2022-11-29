CM KCR gives CST balm to rice millers for exports 

Hyderabad: In relief to rice millers in Telangana, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced a two per cent CST (Central Sales Tax) dues (between April 1,.2015 and June 30, 2017) waiver for export of rice to other States

He made it clear that the State, which is reaching no.1 position in paddy production and become 'Annapurna' (source of food) for the country, will encourage paddy export to other States by processing paddy into rice. Steps will be taken in this direction.

The CM reiterated that the government will protect the interests of rice millers and farmers by encouraging rice exports.

Earlier, in case of rice export from Telangana to other States, there was a policy of providing a two percent concession in CST if C-form is filled. The system was implemented in the common State. Later, it was initially implemented in Telangana as well.

Meanwhile, the two percent tax rebate in CST to rice exporters has been suspended due to non-submission of C-form from the State between 2015 and 2017.

The rice millers have been requesting the government that they are suffering financial loss due to not providing two per cent tax concession to Telangana in the name of not submitting C form. The association requested that justice be done to them. After examining their request, the CM felt that it was not only the interest of Telangana rice millers, but also that of farmers. In view of the State's excellent production of rice it is considered the duty of the government to promote rice exports. KCR decided that it would benefit farmers of Telangana and directed Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar to look into the request of rice millers and take immediate action in extending assistance to them.