CM KCR, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan extend Sankranti greetings

Hyderabad: Governor Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan has extended her heartiest wishes and greetings to all on the auspicious occasion of the Sankranti festival.

"I wish the Sankranti, which is the Festival of Harvest, may bring in abundant happiness, prosperity, and health to you all. The Makar Sankranti has a great significance in our cultural horizon and is celebrated with a lot of gaiety and jubilation," the Governor said in her message on Friday.

The Governor said that the Sankranti celebrations represent the best in our ancient and glorious tradition and bind all sections together. "May this auspicious occasion inspire noble thoughts of love, affection, amity and brotherhood in all of us," she wished.

In a separate message, Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao also greeted the people of Telangana on the occasion of Sankranti.