CM KCR hikes sanitation staff salary by Rs 1,000/m
Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Monday announced special May Day gift benefiting 1,06,474 sanitation workers. On the first official working day from the new Secretariat building, KCR said that the state government would hike the salaries of sanitation workers by Rs 1,000 per month.
The CM instructed the Finance department to take appropriate steps to increase the salaries of the RTC employees who have been demanding constituting a New PRC (Pay Revision Commission) for a long.
Another decision taken was to extend the last date for the regularization of the house sites under the GOs 58 and 59 by another month. KCR said that the regularization of house sites owned by the poorer sections and the notary land under the GOs 58 and 59 will be done till June 1. He asked the local MLAs of the municipalities within the limits of Hyderabad and Secunderabad to hold meetings with the poor and address their grievances on legal rights of their properties.
In the review, the chief minister asked the Irrigation officials to complete drinking water project works under the Palamuru lift scheme at the earliest.
The officials have been asked to complete the pending works at the reservoirs taken up under the lift scheme and the works at pumpsets and power substations ahead of the deadline. Earlier, the chief minister walked through the corridors in the sixth floor and enquired from the officials about their work experience on the first day and facilities provided in the new secretariat.