CM KCR holds aerial survey at Yadadri, inspects temple renovation works

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Monday conducted aerial survey of the temple which has been under renovation. He later participated in the special pooja at Sri Lakshminarasimha Swamy temple (Balalayam). The temple priests welcomed him with Purna Kumbham. Ministers Vemula Prashanth Reddy and Jagadish Reddy were present.

The CM inspected the works at the main temple, yagashala, water pond, presidential suites, roads and surrounding areas of the hill shrine. K Chandrasekhar Rao also reviewed the arrangements for Maha Kumba Samprokshana, Sudarshana Yagam which are scheduled to be held on March 28. The inauguration will be preceded by eight to nine days of Ankurarpana including the Sudarshana yagam.

He also held talks with the temple officials and directed them on the arrangements works at the temple for reopening.

The Telangana government took up the renovation works of the temple five years ago at a cost of Rs 1,000 crores including Rs 750 crores towards land acquisition, beautification of surrounding areas and road widening works. Meanwhile, the works at the temple including construction of presidential suites for the accommodation of VIPs, including the President, Prime Minister, MP, MLAs and other dignitaries.