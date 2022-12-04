CM KCR inaugurates newly constructed integrated Collectorate office in Mahabubnagar

Mahabubnagar: The State Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao on Sunday inaugurated the newly constructed District Collectorate building near Palakonda village on Mahabubnagar Bhootpur Road. CM KCR allowed the District Collector S Venkat Rao to sit in the newly built Collectorate after offering him the bouquet.

Earlier, the Minister for Excise, Prohibition, Sports, Tourism, Culture and Youth Welfare Srinivas Goud along with District Collector S Venkat Rao and other senior officials visited the MVS Degree College at Christianpally and inspected the college grounds and other facilities for holding a grand public meeting to be addressed by the Chief Minister. Apart from inaugurating the newly constructed integrated Collectorate complex, the Chief Minister is also expected to take part in various foundation laying and inauguration ceremonies of other development works that have taken place in the district and later he is expected to address a huge public meeting that will be held at MVS Degree College grounds. As part of early preparedness for the Chief Minister's visit to Mahabubnagar, Minister Srinivas Goud along with Collector and other district officials inspected the arrangements at the ground of MVS Degree College.

The Minister had said that CM will be addressing at the MVS Degree College grounds for the Second time. The first time was before formation of new state of Telangana and it will be his second address to the people of Palamuru. Heaping praises on Chief Minister's vision and foresight of making Telangana prosperous in all sectors with speedier and transparent administration at the district level, the minister said that having advanced integrated Collectorate buildings for each and every district in Telangana is a boon, as it will help enable providing transparent, accountable and more rapid administration with more effective and better services to the people. This kind of integrated Collectorate buildings with all departments at one place is found nowhere in the country.

Minister Goud felt that people of Mahabubnagar are fortunate enough that they got a prime place for the construction of new integrated district Collectorate next to the Mahabubnagar-Bhootpur highway, as this will help and the officials to have better connectivity.

During his visit to Mahabubnagar Chief Minister KCR is expected to lay the foundation stone for the construction of the super specialty hospital to be built in place of the old Collectorate building. The Minister said that construction works for the super specialty Hospital will be completed in a targeted time period of one year. It is also expected that the Chief Minister will inaugurate the TRS party office constructed near the bus stand. The minister also informed that CM KCR will also participate in the foundation stone laying program for various development works to be undertaken at Mini Tank Bund. Minister Srinivas Goud said that as the state government had sanctioned a new government nursing college to Mahabubnagar, CM KCR is also expected to launch the temporary inauguration of new college at Government General Hospital in the district. The nursing college will commence its functioning from December onwards with an initial admission intake of 60 students.