CM KCR instructs officials to be on high alert over Telangana rains

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened emergency meeting over rains in Telangana. He spoke to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone and issued instructions.



The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the district collectors and entire government staff to remain vigilant and take appropriate action from time to time.



He also asked to direct the employees concerned in the district to not to avoid inconvenience to the public in the wake of torrential rainfall. The CM said that government should always be vigilant and monitor issues related to electricity, roads, canals and others.



He instructed the officials of Municipal department, Panchayat Raj department, Roads and buildings department and electricity department should alert their employees on the same.

