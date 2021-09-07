  • Menu
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR instructs officials to be on high alert over Telangana rains

KCR
x

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao

Highlights

  • Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convenes meeting on heavy rains in Telangana
  • The CM said that government should always be vigilant and monitor issues related to electricity, roads

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao convened emergency meeting over rains in Telangana. He spoke to the Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar over phone and issued instructions.

The Chief Minister directed the Chief Secretary to ensure that the district collectors and entire government staff to remain vigilant and take appropriate action from time to time.

He also asked to direct the employees concerned in the district to not to avoid inconvenience to the public in the wake of torrential rainfall. The CM said that government should always be vigilant and monitor issues related to electricity, roads, canals and others.

He instructed the officials of Municipal department, Panchayat Raj department, Roads and buildings department and electricity department should alert their employees on the same.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Interested in blogging for thehansindia.com? We will be happy to have you on board as a blogger.
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X