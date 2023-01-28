CM KCR is a violator of Constitution and Judiciary: BJP

Hyderabad: The Telangana State BJP official spokesperson N V Subhash on Saturday termed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao as a 'violator' of constitution and judiciary after becoming intoxicated of power and money.



Even after direction of State High Court, CM KCR has failed to celebrate and organise Republic-day parade in Secunderabad Parade Ground because he has nothing to show any developmental works in the parade. Generally, all states showed their developmental works with attractive tableaux. But BRS government has nothing to show its works and that is the reason of cancelling of parade. Also, Telangana people have been deprived of participating in Republic Day Parade, he alleged.

Instead of respecting constitutional post, CM KCR has adopted confrontation attitude with the Centre which shows his arrogance, Subhash said.

Reacting on the comment of KCR that he will implement Telangana model across the country if BRS is voted to power, Subhash said that people of Telangana have already rejected his model and they have determined to dethrone corrupt and family rule of BRS government in coming elections.

It was practice and habit of CM KCR that he will show moon in the day by giving exaggerated figures including natural resources and impractical tall promises to the people and later he will forget, Subhash alleged.

The BJP leader said those leader who are vying in joining BRS for a better political posture will realise their mistake after elections. TRS became BRS with a sole aim to fulfil political desire of CM KCR and not to develop the country which is beyond his capacity and it is like having a day dream, he ridiculed.