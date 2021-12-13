CM KCR offers prayers at Sri Ranganath temple in Tamil Nadu

Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao who was on a two-day visit to Tamil Nadu visited Ranganatha Swamy temple in Srirangam of Tiruchirapalli district along with his family on Monday.

He offered prayers to the deity and sought blessings from the priests. The CM asked the priests about the significance of the temple.

The Chief Minister was welcomed by Tirucchi collector Sivarasu, Tamil Nadu minister Arun Nehru. Earlier, the officials of Tamil Nadu tightened the security at the temple in the view of K Chandrasekhar Rao's visit.

After a night halt at Chennai, the Chief Minister is set to meet Tamil Nadu chief minister Stalin tomorrow.