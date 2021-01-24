CM KCR sets 2021-end as deadline for completion of Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao has set 2021-end as deadline for the completion of second largest Palamuru Rangareddy Lift Irrigation scheme meant for irrigation needs of the combined Mahbubnagar district and also the dry-hit district of Rangareddy.

The Chief Minister also wanted the works on the Dindi project, which would supply irrigation water to fluoride stricken Munugode and Devarakonda in Nalgonda district should be expedited and completed within six months. He said fund flow for these two projects would not be stopped and budgetary allocations would be made in the next budget also.

The Chief Minister held a review meeting on Saturday at Pragathi Bhavan on Palamuru-Rangareddy and Dindi projects. As part of the Palamuru-Rangareddy project, the Chief Minister reviewed ongoing works on Narlapur Reservoir, Pump House, Narlapur-Edula Canal, Edula Pump House, Edula-Vattem Canal, Vattem reservoir, Vattem-Karvena Canal, Karvena Reservoir, Karvena-Uddandapur Canal and tunnel. The Chief Minister said by completing Kalwakurthy, Bhima, Koil Sagar, Nettempadu, in the combined Mahbubnagar district 10 lakh acres would get water and Jurala water would be supplied to 11.5 lakh acres. If the Palamuru project was completed, the entire Mahbubnagar district would become fertile.

KCR asked Principal Secretary (Finance) Ramakrishna Rao to immediately release Rs 2000 crore to pay the bills pertaining to the two lift irrigation schemes' works.

Collectors of Nagarkurnool, Nalgonda and Rangareddy were also asked to pay the compensation to those whose lands are being acquired for the both the projects. He wanted the farmers should be paid compensation as per the Acts and complete the land acquisition and hand over the same to the water resources department. The Irritation officials were asked to monitor required motors from the BHEL and their installation. He wanted regular coordination with the Electricity department.