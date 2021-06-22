CM KCR sets 75-day deadline for Yadadri temple construction

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has set 75 days deadline for the completion of ongoing Yadadri temple works, the abode of Lord Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy and development works in the Temple City of Yadadri.

The chief minister visited the temple on Monday night and reviewed the progress of the works with officials. He also made a visit to the temple premises and had a glimpse of the temple in the glittering lighting in the night.

KCR also instructed the officials to develop the cottages on a fast pace. The works of the new bus station in the Temple City would started in a week's time as the government already released funds for the purpose.

A 5,000 capacity vehicle parking site would also be developed inside the Ring Road in the Temple town. He warned the agencies would be changed if they did not complete the works in the scheduled time. He assured the displaced people of adequate compensation.