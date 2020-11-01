CM KCR stops midway, interacts with Turkapally villagers

Turkapally (Yadadri- Bhongir): On his way to Hyderabad from Jangaon district, Chief Minister K Chansrashekar Rao halted at Mulakalapalli Village in Turkapally Mandal in the district and greeted the locals. He Interacted with District Collector Anitha Ramachandran and the locals for a while sitting in the car.

He enquired about the Rythu Bandhu and Mission Bhageeratha schemes and assured the locals that water would be coming to their houses soon. Locals brought the pathetic condition of Turkapally-Bhongir road to the notice of the Chief Mninister and urged for necessary action.

Rao assured the villagers that road repair work would start at the earliest.