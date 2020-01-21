CM KCR suffering from severe fever moves to Yashoda hospital, Hyderabad for treatment

Telangana Rashtra Samithi president and chief minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had gone to Yashoda hospital at Somajiguda in Hyderabad for treatment following the severe fever and cough. The group of doctors reportedly treating the lean man with utmost care.

KCR as popularly known as is said to be undergoing all types of tests related to the fever and cough. However, the TRS leaders have said that it is part of a general check-up and nothing to worry about the chief minister's health.

KCR is said to have been suffering from fever cold and cough for the last two day. He is said to have come to Pragati Bhavan on Tuesday afternoon. However, with doctors suggestion, KCR was admitted in Yashoda hospital. The doctors have reportedly said that the condition of the chief minister is stable.

On the other hand, the police have set up tight security at Yashoda hospital.