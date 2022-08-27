CM KCR to inaugurate collectorate building in Peddapalli on Aug 29

Peddapalli: Elaborate arrangements were being made for Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao's visit to Peddapalli on August 29, said BC Welfare and Civil Supplies Minister Gangula Kamalakar on Friday.

CM would inaugurate the newly constructed integrated collectorate building at Pedda Kalvala in the suburb of Peddapalli and address a public meeting, the minister said. He visited Peddapalli on Friday along with the local MLA Manohar Reddy and Choppadandi MLA Sunke Ravi Shankar and reviewed the arrangements for the CM meeting.

The minister said the meeting would be held in a grand manner with not less than one lakh people. He called on the people of the district to gather in large numbers for the public meeting and make it a success.

He said that construction of collectorates was undertaken in the new districts and residents of Peddapalli district were waiting for the visit of CM KCR, who was carrying out welfare programmes for all communities, besides declaring Peddapalli as the district headquarters.

With the construction of Kaleshwaram, water crops were being grown in the lands that were once dry as a result every farmer in Telangana and the people of Peddapalli district were happy.