CM KCR to inaugurate Nizamabad Collectorate on Sept 5

Nizamabad: Legislative Affairs and R&B Minister Vemula Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister Chandrasekhar Rao will dedicate the new integrated Collectorate building complex constructed in Nizamabad to the people of the district on September 5.

Prashant Reddy visited the areas where the Chief Minister will visit on September 5 in Nizamabad and reviewed the arrangements to be made there with the police and officials. Similarly, the Chief Minister will also open the TRS district office in city for the convenience of party workers coming from all over district.

The Minister said that CM KCR will come by road from Hyderabad and added that the district office of the party will be opened at 12 noon and the

The Collectorate office will be inaugurated at 12:30 pm. Minister Prashant Reddy said that Chief Minister will address a public meeting at Giriraj Kalasala ground at 1 o'clock.

He said that people from all the constituencies in the district are requested to come voluntarily on a large scale. The Minister suggested that strict arrangements should be made during the CM's visit without any possibility of lapses. Prashant Reddy said that the new Collectorate should be beautifully decorated.

Meanwhile also inspected the venue where the Chief Minister will address the public meeting. The Minister advised Commissioner of Police Nagaraju, DCP Arvind Babu Venkateshwarlu and other police officers to select a suitable place for parking their vehicles for those coming to the public meeting. Prashant Reddy told District Collector C Narayana Reddy told Additional Collector Chitramishra to take all precautions to prevent traffic problems for the people in the wake of the Chief Minister's visit. Minister Prashant Reddy advised the district officials to prepare alternative arrangements in case of rain during the CM's visit.

Prashant Reddy reviewed the precautions to be taken regarding the arrangements for the CM's visit with the public representatives and senior officials of the district.