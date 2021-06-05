CM KCR to visit Kamareddy on June 10

Kamareddy: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will visit Kamareddy on June 10th to inaugurate the newly constructed Collectorate and Police Offices at the district headquarters.

DGP Mahender Reddy himself inspected the SP building works on Saturday in the wake of the CM's visit.

Speaking to the officials, DGP Mahender Reddy directed Kamareddy SP Sweatha Reddy to make arrangements for the CM's visit to be highly provision.