Top
Trending :
Home  > News > State > Telangana

CM KCR to visit Kamareddy on June 10

CM KCR to visit Kamareddy on June 10
x

CM KCR to visit Kamareddy on June 10

Highlights

Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will visit Kamareddy on June 10th to inaugurate the newly constructed Collectorate and Police Offices at the district headquarters

Kamareddy: Telangana Chief Minister Chandrashekar Rao will visit Kamareddy on June 10th to inaugurate the newly constructed Collectorate and Police Offices at the district headquarters.

DGP Mahender Reddy himself inspected the SP building works on Saturday in the wake of the CM's visit.

Speaking to the officials, DGP Mahender Reddy directed Kamareddy SP Sweatha Reddy to make arrangements for the CM's visit to be highly provision.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2021 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
X