CM KCR to visit Vijayawada in Oct

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister and Telangana Rashtra Samithi supremo K Chandrashekar Rao to visit Vijayawada after almost three years. It is said that the Communist Party of India is holding public meetings in Vijayawada between October 14 to 18 and have reportedly sent an invitation to CM KCR and for which the KCR reportedly agreed to attend.

It is said the CPI had also invited like-minded Chief ministers of other Sates to the public meetings. The Chief Ministers include Telangana CM KCR, Tamil Nadu CM Stalin Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan.

It is mention here that the pink party had already joined hands with CPI to defeat BJP and other parties in the upcoming Munugodu by-polls. The TRS chief has reportedly agreed to attend the public meetings as all the most important leaders of CPI like national secretary Sitaram Yechury is also likely to be present on the occasion. IT is said that the CPI had also invited CPI leaders from 20 countries to attend these public meetings scheduled to be held from October 14 to 18.