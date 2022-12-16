CM KCR visits the BRS office in New Delhi

Hyderabad: BRS President and Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao on Friday visited the party's national office which was opened at 5 SP Marg in New Delhi two days ago.



After reaching the office at 1.38 pm, CM KCR sat in his chamber and discussed with MPs and leaders of Farmers' Associations of various states for some time.

Afterwards, BRS Chief inspected the conference hall set up on the first and second floors of the office and the chambers allotted to other leaders again. On this occasion, CM KCR made several suggestions.

Later, the BRS supremo greeted and interacted with BRS leaders and workers who came to meet CM KCR at the office. On this occasion, the entire office premises echoed with Jai Bharat, Jai KCR and Jai BRS slogans Parliamentary party leaders K. Keshava Rao, Nama Nageshwar Rao along with many MPs and others participated.