CM KCR wishes Indian sportsmen at Tokyo Olympics

Hyderabad: Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday conveyed good wishes to all the Indians participating in the 32nd Tokyo Olympics.

In a message, he said that the Olympics in which countries all over the world participate, stand as a symbol of rainbow of sports, which spread peace and harmony to the world.

KCR wished that our sports persons should win more gold and other medals at the Olympics. He desired that the name and fame of India should be held high on the world stage.