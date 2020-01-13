CM KCR wishes people on Sankranti

Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has conveyed his wishes to the people of Telangana on the occasion of Sankranti festival.

KCR said that he prayed to God to bless the people with health, wealth and happiness. The chief minister also said that the Sankranti festival will fill their lives with lights of hope and peace.

Sankranti is being celebrated with various festivities and activities like kite flying, fairs and bonfires. The festival is observed in January marking the first day of the sun's transit into Makara (capricorn).