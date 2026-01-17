YSRCP activist succumbs to injuries

Narasaraopet: YSRCP activist M Salman (65), who was injured in the rivals’ attack on January 10 at Pinnelli village of Palnadu district, died on Thursday while undergoing treatment at GGH-Guntur. Rivals attacked him with sticks and iron rods and seriously injured him. He was shifted to local government hospital in Gurazala and later admitted to GGH in Guntur city for better treatment.

His murder triggered tension in Gurazala Assembly constituency. Police prevented YSRCP activists from attending his funeral at Pinnelli village. Police officials deployed additional forces on the roads leading to Pinnelli and stopped YSRCP leaders’ vehicles and sent them back as a precautionary measure.

Police officials said, Salman was attacked due to old rivalry in the village. After the attack, he slipped into coma and underwent treatment at the GGH.

Speaking to the media, former MLA Kasu Mahesh Reddy alleged that some of TDP leaders were involved in Salman’s murder and that this murder exposed the failure of law and order in the State. He alleged the attack took place with the support of MLA Yarapathineni Srinivasa Rao. Since the coalition government came to power in the State, hundreds of families shifted from Pinnelli village as a precautionary measure, he added.

Mahesh Reddy said Salman also left the village for survival and came to Pinnelli village to see his wife, who has been suffering from health problems, where he was attacked.