CM KCR's defeat is apparent in next elections: Eatala Rajender

TRS president and Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao's defeat is apparent in next elections, BJP leader and Huzurabad MLA Eatala Rajender said. He added that the people have come to a decision that the Chandrasekhar Rao's rule has become a bane to the state.

Speaking to the media, Eatala Rajender said that all the ministers, MLAs and public representatives has become slaves to the Chief Minister. "Huzurabad by-election is an answer to the CM's hour long public meetings in the state," Eatala said. He also alleged that Chandrasekhar Rao betrayed people of Nai Brahmin and Rajaka communities.





He questioned the CM about the lives of VROs, VRAs, Panchayat Secretaries, teachers of which some of them had committed suicide due to the transfers made by the government. "Telangana is first state where the government employees ended their lives following the job allocations," he added.

Rajender asserted that Narendra Modi has served as Chief Minister for about 14 years and has been working as the Prime Minister of the country for the last seven and half years. "He rose to power without any causing any political disturbances and there is no comparision between Modi and Chandrasekhar Rao," he said.