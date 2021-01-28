CM KCR's new drama in name of fitment: BJP

Hyderabad: Telangana BJP chief Bandi Sanjay on Wednesday alleged that Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao has started a new drama in the name of PRC fitment to employees.

He questioned as to why the government took three years for announcing a fitment of 7.5 per cent. Does the government need three years for this announcement, he asked, stating that it was not correct to cut HRA by six per cent. At a time when rents were increasing every day, the government decreased HRA, he said, demanding 43 per cent fitment, as wished by the employees.

Sanjay said, as par its practice, the government should give interim relief (IR) when PRC is delayed, but there was no effort to give IR. He alleged that KCR who deceived youth, in the name of employment and unemployed allowance, and farmers, in the name of procuring 'sanna vadlu,' has deceived the employees.

"Has the government allowed the PRC committee, headed by CR Biswal, to work or not or have they forced them to give less fitment and get a report in their favour," questioned Sanjay. Never in the history of undivided Andhra Pradesh such a low fitment was given. Even in the undivided AP employees never got less than 25 per cent fitment, he said. The BJP chief asked KCR whether he prepared the PRC report by sitting in his farmhouse.

"Giving fitment of 7.5 per cent and decreasing HRA by six per cent is deplorable and nothing but deceiving the employees. They will decrease CPS (contributory pension scheme) by10 per cent, by giving 7.5 per cent fitment. The employee having 30 per cent CPS would get 2.5 per cent less salary," he pointed out.