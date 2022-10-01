CM KCR's visit to Yadadari leaves common devotees harried

Yadadri: Devotees faced severe problems after CM KCR's visit to Yadadri Sri Lakshmi Narasimha Swamy temple on Friday.

The police stopped the buses and other vehicles on the hill for about 4 hours.

The police did not allow vehicles to enter the hill from 11.30 am to 3.30 pm. Apart from that, the police took taken measures to prevent vehicles from plying on Ring Road and main roads.

Buses were not allowed to drive up the hill till CM KCR back to the presidential suite after having darshan of Lord Laxmi Narasimha Swamy.

Due to this, many devotees returned home in despair without having darshan of Swamy.

Police foil RRR victims placard protest On the occasion, Regional Ring Road victims were arrested at Kaman in Rayagiri and a case was registered.

According to the police, the farmers belonging to RRR Raigiri Victims Association came to know about CM KCR coming to Yadadri.

The police arrested those who held placards in their hands and got ready for protest in order to bring their problems to the notice of CM KCR.

Police arrested as many as ten protesters and were shifted to Bibinagar police station. Yadagirigutta Rural SI Raghavender Goud said that cases have been registered against the protesters.