CM lauds TSCHE reforms, calls for faster pace

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has lauded the ongoing reforms in higher education, describing them as commendable and urging that the momentum must continue.

Expressing satisfaction with the performance of the Telangana State Council of Higher Education, the CM congratulated its Chairman, Professor V Balakista Reddy, for his leadership and innovative approach.

Balakista Reddy met the Chief Minister on Thursday to extend New Year greetings. On the occasion, the CM acknowledged his services and praised his efforts in coordinating reforms across multiple levels, particularly in skill development. “Well done! This momentum must continue. Bring in more reforms, and the government will provide full support,” the CM remarked, highlighting the importance of sustained progress.

Revanth Reddy reiterated his vision that Telangana’s higher education system should be able to compete with national and international institutions. Over the past year, Balakista Reddy has worked extensively on syllabus revisions, consultations with international universities, and adopting modern technology to align with global standards. He has kept the Chief Minister regularly informed of these developments, ensuring transparency and accountability in the reform process.

The CM directed that these efforts should continue, stressing the need to move forward in line with educational changes taking place worldwide.

He emphasised that such reforms are vital to equip students with skills relevant to the global economy and to enhance the state’s academic reputation.

On his part, Balakista Reddy assured the Chief Minister that he would strive with utmost dedication to fulfill the aspirations of the state government. He reaffirmed his commitment to strengthening higher education in Telangana and to ensuring that reforms translate into tangible benefits for students and institutions alike.